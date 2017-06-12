Binghamton Man DWI Felony Arrest

New York State Police arrested a Binghamton man on Sunday for a felony of driving while intoxicated with a B.A.C level of .15%.

Police responded to a report of Shane Jeevananda, 28, stumbling inside the Loves Truck Stop on Industrial Drive in the Town of Kirkwood. When Police arrived they found him in his car with the engine on.

The DWI arrest is a felony because of his prior DWI conviction being issued within the last 10 years.

Jeevananda was issued traffic tickets returnable to the Town of Kirkwood Court on June 15, 2017.



