NY Adds New Bill to End "Lunch Shaming" in Schools

Children in many schools travel through their lunch lines and await the cafeteria workers at the register. Some carry cash for their meals and others fall into a low-income bracket which provides free or reduced price lunches. As we all know, these children can sometimes find themselves ostracized by other students or the school itself.

New York State legislators introduced a new bill, in an effort to stamp out school lunch shaming.

The proposed bill, announced by Senator Liz Krueger and Jo Anne Simon, would require schools to ensure all eligible students are signed up for free and reduced-cost school meals, prohibiting schools from singling out students whose families fall into school lunch debt by assigning them extra chores or giving them alternative meals.

The sponsors of the bill say there are "no statewide policies for students who can't buy their lunch." Claiming that many students are mocked and shamed if their families fall behind on school lunch payments, this bill aims to be another step in helping to end bullying in schools.