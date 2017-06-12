Uber's Senior VP Exits Company

With just seventeen days before ride sharing companies begin to make their trips across upstate New York, one of the big business ventures, Uber, is making changes -- and possibly not for the better.

Monday, the problems continue to mount at Uber, as one of the company's top executives has left the ride sharing giant.

Emil Michael, Senior Vice President of Business, had been working with Uber since 2013. Michael’s sudden departure came after a series of sexual harassment scandals circled the company over the past year, forcing the board of directors to call an internal investigation.

Michael was considered a right-hand man for Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick. According to an email sent to employees, Michael did not specify why he left, but assured his friends at the company that the future of Uber will continue to grow -- with or without himself included.

“Uber has a long way to go to achieve all that it can, and I am looking forward to seeing what you accomplish in the years ahead,” Emil Michael.

It is not clear whether Michael resigned or was terminated. Uber confirmed his departure but declined to comment.

Related to the company's scandals, the New York Times is reporting that Uber's board of directors are talking about a three-month leave of absence for CEO, Travis Kalanick, as well