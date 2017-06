An appeals courts has reversed a Vestal man's 2013 guilty pleas in the 2011 and 2010 shootings outside Victoria's cafe.

A three-judge panel reversed Jovan Gresham's 2013 conviction, after finding Gresham made statements during his sentencing "that cast doubt upon his guilt and the voluntariness of his plea."

In its decision, the court ruled Broome County should have offered Gresham an opportunity to withdraw his guilty plea.

At sentencing, defendant stated, "I just want to apologize to the [c]ourt for wasting the [c]ourt's time. I never meant to hurt anyone. Wrong place at the wrong time, and I made a mistake." It is unclear whether defendant's remarks were in reference to the 2010 incident giving rise to the assault charge or the 2011 shooting incident outside the restaurant.

The decision went on to cite earlier statements made by Gresham maintaining he was at the "wrong place at the wrong time" and that it was his deceased friend who did the actual shooting

In January 2013, Gresham pleaded guilty in the February 28, 2010 shooting of Karlshien Marks in exchange for a reduced sentence that would not exceed eight years in prison.

A state appeals court reversed the judgment and returned the case back to Broome County Court