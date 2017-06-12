Career Connection Event Planned For Tuesday

Employers will be conducting on-site job interviews at the Windsor Career Connection Event. The event will be held on Tuesday from 1-3pm at the Windsor Job Center.

Job seekers are encouraged to show up interview ready, but if they're not quite ready to take that step, there will also be resume building workshops available. Participating employers include Willow Run Foods, BOCES, and Spectrum, among others.

"This event is different because we give people in the community opportunities to meet with recruiters and they are interviewing on site," says Sarah Lui, Director of Employment and Training at Broome-Tioga Workforce, "They are ready to hire and all these employers have a lot of jobs available."

The event is hosted by Broome-Tioga Workforce, Broome-Tioga NAACP, and Binghamton University.