Demolition Underway At Former Sheraton Hotel

Demolition progress continues at 50 Front Street in Binghamton. Crews began the demo last week on the building that has sat vacant since 2011.

In the past, the building was used for senior living and a hotel. Now, it's the future site of apartments and commercial space. Newman Development is turning the space into 122 apartments. This is the first market-rate new construction project in Binghamton in over two decades.

Construction will begin this summer and the project is expected to be complete by 2019.