E-Cigarette Usage Up Among Young New Yorkers

The use of E-Cigarettes has skyrocketed in New York State in recent years, prompting health experts to identify their use among youth as a serious public health problem. The New York State Public Health Association has presented a list of recommendations to the state, all to try and curb this trend.

The top 5 recommendations are:

Include all tobacco and ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems) products in the New York State Clean Indoor Air Act. Increase the legal age for purchases of all tobacco products, including ENDS, to 21. Increase the tax rate on ENDS and E-liquids and bring ENDS taxes into parity with other tobacco products. Invest in public health education about ENDS products. Maximize education, support, and access for FDA approved cessation strategies for consumers and healthcare practitioners.

Some New York counties have upped the tobacco purchasing age to 21, but in the Southern Tier, 18 year olds can still purchase tobacco and E-Cigs.

Over 20% of New York high school students reported using E-Cigs in 2016. That number is more than double the amount who were using the devices in 2014, just two years earlier. Broome County Public Health Educator Sharon Fischer says reasons for this increase in use include marketing aimed at young people and the perception that E-Cigs are a healthier option.

"All that white stuff, they call it vapor, leading you to believe it's water vapor, but it's not," says Fischer, "It's actually a toxic aerosol which contains nicotine, dangerous carcinogens, cancer causing chemicals, and metal particles."

Regulations around E-Cig products are not concrete, either. Fischer says while some products are advertised as "nicotine free," studies have revealed that they still contain the addictive substance. With no advertising restrictions, Fischer says E-Cigs are marketed like traditional cigarettes were in the 1950s.

In addition to youth using E-Cigs, many smokers looking to quit pick up the products as an alternative to combustible cigarettes. Fischer says E-Cigs have actually never been proven to help quit smoking. For anyone looking to quit, the Broome County Health Department recommends FDA approved nicotine patches and gum.