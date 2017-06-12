19th Annual 'Nelcorp Make-A-Wish Open' generates funds for wishes

Make-A-Wish Central New York hosts their 19th annual golf tournament Monday at Traditions at the Glen.

Golfers gathered together for lunch, an 18 hole outing of either team best ball or captain and crew. The event is followed with a cocktail reception and dinner, which features Wish Kid Eric Salomons from Vestal. Eric, who is now 18, received his wish to go to the mini-golf capital of the world when he was five years old.

"Honestly it's very humbling, I went through stuff that no one should ever have to go through. Being granted that wish made me forget it all. So being honored tonight is honestly about them, rather than about me. I feel like Make-A-Wish is the real reason why so many kids get through what they have to deal with, said Salomons."

Proceeds from the event benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York and help grant wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.