Vestal High School Celebrates State Champs

Vestal High School celebrated two New York State Championship teams Monday.

To celebrate, the boys baseball team and Vestal Marching Band walked throughout the school in a parade format, and then out onto the track in Dick Hoover Stadium where they were greeted by Vestal's elementary students.

"We definitely couldn't have done it without the support of the school, and just having everyone at our games, everyone there at heart and it definitely helped us win our state championship, said Joe Iacovelli, Vestal High School Senior."

"It's a great honor to be apart of this program and to see the community support us along the way, said Kevin Fang, Vestal's Drum Major."