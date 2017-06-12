Volunteers Wanted For Dick's Marathon

Dick's Greater Binghamton Marathon is looking for volunteers for its September 24, 2017 event, which includes a full and half-marathon and 5k run/walk. Organizers are also recruiting coordinators. Anyone interested can learn more by visiting binghamtonmarathon.com/volunteer.

Volunteering has its perks -- in addition to a free race t-shirt, people signed up to help also receive free food, beer mug and beer (if you are 21+).

Organizers will answer questions and at two meetings for registered volunteers on September 23 and September 24.