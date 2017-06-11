State Lawmakers Figure out Ethics Reform

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed two new members to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) on Friday.

Attorney Jim Yates and former Bronx District Attorney Marvin Ray Raskin have been selected by the Democrat. He says they are both highly respected in their fields and committed to upholding the law and serving the state of New York.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Clifford Crouch is hoping to pass term limits in order to keep people from having too much power.

"It restricts the term limits to eight years as a Chairman or leader of any - of the Senate or the Assembly or even the leadership of Committees. So you don't get the accumulation of power. After eight years you put it out to someone else, young, more energetic, with different ideas. It's a better way of Government in my opinion," said Crouch.

This month's legislative session ends in two weeks on June 21.