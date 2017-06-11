The Societal Cost of the Heroin Epidemic in the US

Research conducted at the University of Chicago reveals that heroin users cost the US around $5.2 billion in 2015 or around $51,000 per user.

They took into account treatment, incarceration, diseases associated with using heroin, and death.

The number of heroin users doubled between 2000 (1/1000) and 2013 (2/1000) and it continues to go up each year.

It costs society around $74,428 to support users who are in jail, while it costs around $30,000 less ($44,950) to support users who are not in jail.

Researchers believe the results prove that a proactive approach such as education should become a priority.

You can read the full report here.