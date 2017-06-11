Maine-Endwell Senior Receives June B. Harding Memorial Scholarship

The Broome County Republican Women's Club awarded Shannon Daino a $500 scholarship for her essay about what citizenship means to her.

"Citizenship means opportunities and endless choices on what we can become," wrote Daino.

She was selected among more than 50 applicants across the Southern Tier.

"It's really an honor to know that these people came to see me and I get to speak for them through this scholarship that they've awarded me," said Daino.

NYS Assemblyman Clifford Crouch was also in attendance and said he was proud of Shannon's direction and drive.

"I think it's great that they give a scholarship number one, but number two a young person recognizes that this is an opportunity for me and puts the effort in to apply and do a paper, said Crouch.

Shannon is going to Binghamton University next year and hopes to pursue a career as a doctor.