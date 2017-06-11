Ponies sneak past Senators

HARRISBURG, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies plated two runs in the eleventh inning and held off a late Harrisburg Senators rally in a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The Ponies racked up nine walks, including four in the decisive final inning, to stroll past the Senators in the rubber game.

RC Orlan opened the eleventh by allowing all three Ponies he faced to reach. Jimmy Cordero inherited the loaded bases and walked Matt Oberste to force in the go-ahead run. Patrick Biondi supplied a sacrifice fly to center to double Binghamton’s lead.

The insurance run proved to be worthwhile for the Ponies as Cory Burns walked the tightrope in the bottom of the inning. With two aboard, Mario Lisson poked an RBI single to center. Burns walked Raudy Read to load the bases, but induced Corban Joseph to pop out to third to end the game.

Before Burns’ adventurous inning, the Ponies bullpen kept the Senators off the board for six innings. Ben Griset, Corey Taylor and Tim Peterson each chipped in a pair of scoreless innings.

Binghamton had jumped on the board with a flourish in the fourth. Harrisburg starter John Simms retired nine straight Ponies before Kevin Kaczmarski doubled to right center. Tomas Nido followed by threading an RBI double down the left-field line. Kevin Taylor put Binghamton on top by floating a run-producing single to right field.

The Rumble Ponies rolled into a season-high four double plays which ended rallies in the first, fifth, eighth and ninth innings. It was the most twin killings Binghamton has hit into since May 2015.

Casey Delgado took a no-decision in his first start back from the disabled list. The righty allowed two runs on six hits over four innings. Corban Joseph touched Delgado for an RBI double in the third before Alex Keller supplied a run-producing triple in the fourth. Both hits came with two outs.

Peterson (2-2) earned the win in relief. Burns collected his fourth save.

The Rumble Ponies (34-23) enjoy an off day on Monday before starting a three-game series against the SeaWolves in Erie on Tuesday at 7:05 PM.



Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies