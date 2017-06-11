21 years later: Spotlight in Sports

The season started out perfect for the Vestal Golden Bears, literally; with a perfect 7-0 start to the season. 1996 was the last time Vestal's baseball team brought home a state title, and at that point in the season, it looked possible the Golden Bears would finally bring some hardwood home.

The next eight games were everything but easy for Vestal, as the team struggled with a 2-6 record. Vestal Senior, Patrick Porter said the pitching was always there for his team, but the bats were struggling.

Until the Golden Bears reached Sectionals. "Once we got past Maine-Endwell in Sectionals, you see they just kind of relaxed and let their talent take over, said Head Coach, Tank Anderson."

Winning all the way to the state championship, Junior pitcher, Dom Dirado pitched a gem for Vestal and the Golden Bears were victorious once again.

"It's about time, it's about time honestly. It's too long, it's been too long, said Dirado."

And now the Golden Bears will be in the record books for years to come, as they will always remember 2017 is the season they brought home the Class A State Title.