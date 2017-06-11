Italian Feast Days Comes to an End

After a very successful weekend, the Italian Feast Days at Saint Anthony's Parish in Endicott came to an end on Sunday evening. Festival Committee members believe "tens of thousands of people showed up" for the three day celebration of Italian culture and their Patron Saint Anthony of Padua.

"This is a big part of who we are as a Parish family," said Father Jim Serowik. He has been the Church's Pastor for the last nine years.

Before the Festival started up on Sunday, there was religious prayer and a special celebration in honor of Saint Anthony.

"We held a mass for him today and then we had a procession down the Northside," said Serowick.

The final day had a special pasta dinner and a chicken barbeque.

"It's one of the events in all of Broome County and we want to say thanks to the community for supporting us all of these years," said Serowick.