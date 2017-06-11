Correction Committee Wants More Visitation for State Prisoners

A bill by Assembly Correction Committee Chairman David Weprin (D - Queens) aims to "amend the correction law, in relation to the establishment of the inmate visitation program."

It would require state prisons to offer visitation hours seven days a week for all inmates.

Currently, the State Department has control over when certain prisons offer visiting hours, but this law would regulate it across the board. Minimum and maximum security facilities have visitation seven days per week, but medium security facilities only offer it three times a week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had a proposal in his 2018 State Budget that would cut down on maximum security visitation to three days a week, but it was pulled. He projected that it would've saved the State $2.6 million.

"This proposal shined an unintended light on the benefits of inmate visitation, from providing jobs for correctional staff to incentivizing program participation, from increasing inmate morale, and facility safety to facilitating reentry through the preservation of family bonds," writes Weprin in the bill.

The bill does not have a Senate sponsor yet.