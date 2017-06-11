Concert at the Zoo Brings Elementary Students and Adult Musicians Together

Overture Community Band, MacArthur Elementary and Calvin Coolidge Elementary combined bands Sunday afternoon for one large concert at the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park. The concert brought together beginner level musicians of all ages at the parks amphitheater.

Overture is a beginner level concert band designated for adults. Kim Mataxas, Director of the Band says they are always looking for more members.

"Some of the members used to play back in high school or college and wanted to pick-up their instrument again and play in a band," said Mataxas.

Beth Shanfelt, the band teacher at MacArthur and Calvin Coolidge Schools said combining adults with elementary school students will hopefully inspire the kids to stay interested in music.

"Kim and I have known each other for a long time and when she started working at the Jewish Community Center with the overture group, she thought it would be nice to encourage my young students to keep playing as adults. We had done one other performance a few years ago at the South-side Commons and she had an idea this year to play at the zoo," said Shanfelt.

The music performed was a variety of selections themed around creatures and animals.