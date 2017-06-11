Ithaca Man Attempts Burglary, Gets Stabbed

Ithaca Police Department Officers were called to the 200 block of West Spencer Street on Sunday, June 11, around 4:28 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed during a burglary.

The investigation determined the male who was stabbed had forced his way into the apartment. The altercation took place when the homeowner attempted to keep the man out.

After being injured, the male fled the apartment. 33-year-old Tarrant Sheppard of Brooklyn was taken to a local hospital for a stab wound to his abdomen, which does not appear to be life-threatening.

He is being charged with Burglary in the Second Degree (Felony) and is being held in the Tompkins County Jail without bail.