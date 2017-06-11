3rd Annual Officer David "DW" Smith Jr. Remembrance 5k Run/Walk

Members of the community and local police officers came together to honor fallen Johnson City Officer, David W. Smith Jr. Hundreds of people gathered out front of the Johnson City Police Station early Sunday morning to show their respects and participate in a growing event.

"We have this every year, we do a few fundraiser's. We always remember him. He on our badges. It's a constant reminder that not everything is routine. Something that you think is routine can change in an instant. That constant reminder is humbling, we're still here. We still go home to our families and that's our main goal at the end of the day," Johnson City Patrolman, Katie Furman.

Monday, March 31 2014 was a day that shook the community when Smith was shot and killed with his own service weapon during a disturbance call. It's been three years since the tragic incident that also marked the first J.C. police officer killed in the line of duty. Smith had served with the Johnson City Police Department for eighteen and a half years.

Participants like J.C. Patrolman, Katie Furman decided to run with her uniform on as a way to ensure the event wouldn't lose it's true meaning.

"It was awful. It was very warm and it's a lot of extra weight. It's 25 extra pounds to carry around so it take a toll on you."

Furman says running with her uniform on is a great way to represent "DW" and honor fallen police officers. She says the community has shown a lot of support.

"It was nice, you get a ton of support out there. People I've never met before will come up and you mingle with a bunch of random people. You start running the race and all of a sudden someone you never met is right beside you and you just push each other to finish."

Proceeds from the 5k will benefit the D.W. fund. It will then help to cover the expense of C.O.P.S. retreats for the Smith family. It will also support the David W. Smith Jr Scholarship fund at Johnson City High School.