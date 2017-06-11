Two Binghamton Teens Caught After Burglary Goes Wrong

The Binghamton Police arrested two teens after responding to a report of a house burglary-in-progress at 110 Main Street on Saturday, June 10 at 2:31 a.m.

Officials say two males knocked on an apartment door and displayed a gun when the resident answered. The resident was then struck with a metal baseball bat multiple times as the suspects attempted to force their way inside the home.

They were unable to get inside and attempted to flee once the Police were called.

Officers arrived on the scene fast enough to spot both suspects running from the residence. They were both taken into custody without incident.

One victim was taken to Lourdes Hospital for minor injuries.

17-year-old Nathaniel Williams and 17-year-old Diamond Criss both face multiple Felony charges for Burglary and Assault.

Nathaniel Willaims' Charges

Burglary (1st Degree - Felony)

Assault (2nd Degree - Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Diamond Criss' Charges

Burglary (1st Degree - Felony)

Assault (2nd Degree - Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Police recovered two ski masks, a metal baseball bat, and a BB gun at the scene.

Williams and Criss are both being held in the Broome County Correctional Facility.