Binghamton Teen Stopped for Trespassing, Leads to Gun Arrest

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
The Binghamton Police and the Community Response Team stopped a male for trespassing on the railroad tracks near the corner of Walnut Street and Gerard Avenue. Police say he was in possession of a loaded gun, drugs, and alcohol on Sunday morning.
The stop took place at 2:16 a.m. as part of the GIVE initiative (Gun Involved Violence Elimination).
18-year-old Kameron Crimmins had a loaded H&R .22 caliber nine-round revolver handgun and marijuana in his possession.
The teen now faces one Felony charge among multiple Misdemeanors and Violations.
Kameron Crimmins' Charges
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon (3rd Degree - Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon (4th Degree - Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Trespass (3rd Degree - Misdemeanor)
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (Violation)
- Unlawful Possession of Alcohol (Under 21 - Violation)