Binghamton Teen Stopped for Trespassing, Leads to Gun Arrest

The Binghamton Police and the Community Response Team stopped a male for trespassing on the railroad tracks near the corner of Walnut Street and Gerard Avenue. Police say he was in possession of a loaded gun, drugs, and alcohol on Sunday morning.

The stop took place at 2:16 a.m. as part of the GIVE initiative (Gun Involved Violence Elimination).

18-year-old Kameron Crimmins had a loaded H&R .22 caliber nine-round revolver handgun and marijuana in his possession.

The teen now faces one Felony charge among multiple Misdemeanors and Violations.

Kameron Crimmins' Charges