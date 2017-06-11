Binghamton Community Response Team Arrests Two for Robbery

The Binghamton Police and the Community Response Team arrested two men for Robbery on Friday night.

Officials say they were driving near 18 Mygatt Street around 8:09 p.m.when one male, identified as 18-year-old Salvatore Delegato of Binghamton, ran in front of a marked Police car holding a handgun.

He was immediately taken into custody, while a second suspect ran off. Police found Delegato in possession of a fully loaded Davis Industries .380 pistol.

A Binghamton K-9 handler and his dog caught the second suspect, 22-year-old Joheem Hamilton hiding under a car one block away on Oak Street. Hamilton, who is from Brooklyn, was treated for minor injuries sustained from the K-9 apprehension.

Both men were involved in a robbery and are being held in the Broome County Correctional Facility. Both face Felony charges.

Salvatore Delegato's Charges

Robbery (1st Degree - Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (2nd Degree - Felony)

Joheem Hamilton's Charges

Robbery (1st Degree - Felony)

The Binghamton Police did not say where the robbery took place or what the suspects took.