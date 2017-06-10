Day of Addiction and Suicide Education

Today Truth Pharm of Binghamton hosted an event to help educate the public on addiction and suicide. Panels, interactive presentations and informative speakers came to the the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Binghamton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

"It makes it more than just a disorder on paper, or a disease on paper or an epidemic on paper. It gives it a personal aspect that shows that these are real people that deal with these issues. It lets the community, who might not be familiar with substance abuse or suicide related issues and talk to people who have actually gone through it," said Taryn Masterson, Cheif Truth Pharm in Binghamton.

Executive Director of Truth Pharm West came in to provide knowledge on the science of opioid addiction and how it effects the brain. Other speakers like, Alexis Pleus spoke about what it's like for a person to stop using opioids.

"Shawna has a Secret" is an interactive presentation for parents to learn about the signs of substance abuse, know when to explore their child's room and how to address concerns.

SAFETalk was the last of the events to take place and offered training for anyone interested in learning to perceive and seek assistance for individuals at risk of committing suicide.