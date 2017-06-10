Kids Showcase Inventions at 32nd Annual Invention Convention

Children from Kindergarten to 8th grade had the opportunity to showcase their inventions Saturday in the Mandela Room of Binghamton University. Inventions such as "The Spill Stopper," "Picker Upper," and "The Everything Robot" were just three of many creative ideas to come into play at this years convention.

Around ten different schools from the Southern Tier were represented and an estimated of one-hundred twenty students came to show off their inventions.

4th Grader, Xenia Smith brought in her Adjustable Frame invention, which solves the problem of having the right size frame for your photo's.

"My mom always gets the wrong size frames. So once when she was complaining, I came up with this idea," said Smith.

Eric Krohn, board member for the Invention Convention, says this event means much more than just the inventions.

"There's a way to give back and I think for all of us, we just like to do this to help out our community or the next generation of inventors like us."