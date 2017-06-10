The 13th annual Pride Palooza marks one of the many month long celebrations as part of the 2017 June Pride Month. Nearly one-thousand attendees are expected to attend this years event, making it one of the largest Pride Palooza's in Binghamton thus far.

The Binghamton Pride Coalition is the organizing group for LGBTQ* Pride Month in the City of Binghamton and has a variety of events planned to celebrate during the month.

"It's just all about being inclusive and kind of expressing ourselves. This is a day just for everyone to be happy and be proud of who they are and be accepting," said Chris Waters, event organizer.

The event was held at the Waterfront by the Peacemaker Stage in downtown Binghamton. From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., dozens of vendors and information tables were set up for anyone interested. The Palooza is a family friendly event and offered live entertainment, speakers and face-painting for the kids.

For the full list of events continuing throughout the month, you can visit the Binghamton Pride Coalition website here.