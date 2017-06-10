  • Home

Tioga County Opens Local Farms to the Public

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. -

Tioga County hosted its Open Farm Day, where the public could participate in self-guided tours across eight local farms on June 10.

"Some farms will be offering samples of food, tours and a chance to see the animals," said Rebecca Maffei, Tioga County Tourism Director.

Participating Farms

  • Engelbert Farms in Nichols
  • Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley
  • Our Green Acres in Owego
  • The Farmhouse Brewery in Owego
  • Twin Brook Farm in Owego
  • Sweetrees Maple in Berkshire
  • Side Hill Acres in Candor
  • Iron Kettle Farm in Candor

The day was organized in part by the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group, which is a committee of local farmers, agricultural agencies, and county economic development offices that enhance agriculture in Tioga County.