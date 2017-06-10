Tioga County Opens Local Farms to the Public

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. -
Tioga County hosted its Open Farm Day, where the public could participate in self-guided tours across eight local farms on June 10.
"Some farms will be offering samples of food, tours and a chance to see the animals," said Rebecca Maffei, Tioga County Tourism Director.
Participating Farms
- Engelbert Farms in Nichols
- Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley
- Our Green Acres in Owego
- The Farmhouse Brewery in Owego
- Twin Brook Farm in Owego
- Sweetrees Maple in Berkshire
- Side Hill Acres in Candor
- Iron Kettle Farm in Candor
The day was organized in part by the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group, which is a committee of local farmers, agricultural agencies, and county economic development offices that enhance agriculture in Tioga County.