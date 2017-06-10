Tioga County Opens Local Farms to the Public

Tioga County hosted its Open Farm Day, where the public could participate in self-guided tours across eight local farms on June 10.

"Some farms will be offering samples of food, tours and a chance to see the animals," said Rebecca Maffei, Tioga County Tourism Director.

Participating Farms

Engelbert Farms in Nichols

Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley

Our Green Acres in Owego

The Farmhouse Brewery in Owego

Twin Brook Farm in Owego

Sweetrees Maple in Berkshire

Side Hill Acres in Candor

Iron Kettle Farm in Candor

The day was organized in part by the Tioga County Agricultural Resource Group, which is a committee of local farmers, agricultural agencies, and county economic development offices that enhance agriculture in Tioga County.