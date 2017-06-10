2017 RocketFest Sold Out

9th annual RocketFest at the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center sold out all of it's tickets this year. Approximately, two-hundred fifty people of all ages were in attendance. The event held three separate workshops where participants could build and launch their own rocket models.

The director of the Observatory, Drew Deskur, says it was a huge success and hopes to inspire many more to come and experience what the Observatory and Science center have to offer. Vestal High School Freshmen, Josh Sifert says participating in the observatory's summer camps and RocketFest growing up has helped inspired him to try and get into the field of aerospace engineering.

"It helps with exploring science and also getting kids into science with emerging fields, like going to mars hopefully. By getting kids interested in space science and building rockets, they can hopefully advance towards colonizing planets," said Sifert.

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center website here.