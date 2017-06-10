Streets Closed for D.W. Smith 5K on Sunday

The third annual D.W. Smith Jr Memorial Remembrance 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 and will close multiple streets in Johnson City.

The race is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. in front of the Johnson City Police Station, but street closures could begin as early as 8:45 a.m. and continue until 10:00 a.m.

Race Land Closures

Main Street between Baldwin Street and Jenison Avenue (should reopen by 9:15 a.m.)

North Arch Street between Main Street and North Broad Street

North Broad Street between Pratt Avenue and Harry L. Drive

Carlton Street

North Hudson Street between Carlton Street and Harry L. Drive

North Street

Lester Avenue between Harry L. Drive and Main Street

Service Road

Brocton Street

Pratt Avenue

Helen Drive

In addition to the above closures, Harry L. Drive will be reduced to one-way westbound traffic only between Academy Street and the Toys-R-Us Plaza. There will be no eastbound traffic.

Johnson City has announced two detours that drivers should be aware of.

Race Detours

Harry L. Drive Use 17 between exits 70 and 71 or Fairview Street between Reynolds Road and Academy Street

Main Street Corliss Avenue between Jenison Avenue and Baldwin Street



Wilson Hospital will be accessible from the south on Floral Avenue between Baldwin Street or from the west on Main Street to Baldwin Street.