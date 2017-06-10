Hundreds Attend 25th Annual Relay For Life

Hundreds gathered at MacArthur Park in Vestal Saturday evening to help celebrate the American Cancer Societies 25th Annual Relay For Life. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., around six hundred people took to the pavement to help celebrate what many cancer survivors, their families and caregivers consider to be a milestone birthday.

"We have no control of what tomorrow is going to bring but the most amazing thing we can do is just celebrate each day and embrace all the things that go on. Just see that the world is a beautiful place. I think when people hold on to that hope, it makes cancer a lot easier," said Sally Forbidussi, two-year cancer survivor.

This year, the Binghamton Relay For Life theme was set as "Homecoming" to celebrate returning to MacArthur Park. The park had been destroyed from previous local floods, causing the event to find anther location. Today, it returned to where it all started.

To kick-off the the walk, many cancer survivors of all ages took an emotional first lap around the park. Following the first lap, caregivers and families members joined to help raise awareness and fight for a cure.

An luminaria service was held later in the night to help remember those lost to cancer and honor those who are battling with it today. Throughout the night, Luminaria bags line the track and will be left glowing.

All proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society to fund programs in Broome and surrounding communities.