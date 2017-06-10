Martville Man Charged With Rape After Initial Arrest for Sexual Conduct with a Minor

A 36-year-old Martville man, who was already in Oswego County Jail on multiple charges related to sexual conduct with a minor, receives additional charges - including Rape just 10 days after his initial arrest.

On May 31, State Police in Fulton arrested Daniel Pyne Jr for multiple offenses that stem from allegations that he had sexual conduct with a child under 17-years-old.

He was charged with Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor (Felony), Criminal Sexual Act (Felony), two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Criminal Contempt.

He was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and was being held in the Oswego County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

On June 9, Police additionally charged Pyne with Rape (Felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child after an investigation revealed that he had sexual intercourse with the same victim from the original charges.

That investigation also revealed that Pyne had sexual contact with another child under the age of 13-years-old. Officials say the incidents took place multiple times between July 2016 and May 2017. In addition to the previous two sets of charges, he also faces Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child (Felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Pyne was again arraigned, this time in the City of Fulton Court and was sent back to the Oswego County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

A stay-away order of protection was also filled against Pyne.

In total, he faces four felonies and six misdemeanors.

