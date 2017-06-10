Vestal captures Class A Baseball Title

The Vestal baseball team used strong pitching from Dom Dirado to defeat Wantagh in the NYSPHSAA Class A Championship, 2-0.

"It's surreal honestly, its a great group of guys I wouldn't want to win it with anyone else, it's amazing, said Dirado."

Dirado pitched a complete game of seven innings, giving up only three hits and allowing no runs. Patrick Porter came up big for the Golden Bears in the fifth inning with the game winning RBI. Porter went 3-for-3 on the day.

"They just believe in themselves and they're such a great group of kids, they get along, and they're unselfish, said Vestal Head Coach, Tank Anderson."