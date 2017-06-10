One Man Dead, Five Hospitalized in Sanford Rollover

One man is dead and five others are hospitalized after a crash on 17 West in Sanford on Friday, June 9.

New York State Police at Deposit responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover fatal accident near exit 84 around 3:23 p.m.

Officials say the driver of a 2013 Econoline van fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle drifted off the north shoulder and overturned multiple times,

Five of the seven people in the van were taken to Wilson and Lourdes Hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

70-year-old Dennis Pitts of Rochester was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital by a Windsor Ambulance were he was pronounced dead.

NYSP say they are still investigating the incident.