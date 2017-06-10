Military Families Meet for Brunch and Support

Hosted by the American Red Cross; military families, active duty members, and veterans met at the Vestal American Legion, Saturday, to reconnect over a special free brunch.

As part of their meal, military service members were provided information on resources and programs that the Southern Tier offers to the men and women of the armed forces.

"We are offering a complimentary brunch to our military community, to let them know what services are available for them," said Coleen Mccabe, Exec. Director Southern Tier Red Cross.

Offered to these veterans included information on agencies like the Broome Veterans Service Agency, which give advice to military members about applying for important benefits. Assisting veterans and their families with the well-deserved services and respect they are entitled to, was the focal point of today's brunch.

"We can look forward to having this an annual event," Coleen Mccabe.

Any veteran or active military member can call the Red Cross's office and get connected with a list of the agencies that participate in helping veterans in the Southern Tier.

Southern Tier Red Cross- (607) 785-7207