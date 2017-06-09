Saint Anthony Parish Hosts Annual Italian Feast Days

Thousands of people filled the streets outside of Saint Anthony of Padua Parish in Endicott for the first night of the annual Feast Days Festival. The weekend celebration also coincides with the Church's 100 year anniversary.

Between the classic Italian food, live bands, and activities for people of all ages, Feast Days Committee Member, Bill Matts, says it's a great experience for everyone.

"When people come, they know they're going to have a good time, eat some good Italian food and just enjoy the atmosphere," said Matts.

Pine Street, Odell Avenue, Jenkins Street and Hill Avenue were among the roads blocked off because the number of people who attend the event grows every year.

"Police told us, we want you to block off these two blocks and this whole two blocks because there are so many people, which is cool," said Matts.

Three women stand out among the crowds of people. Anita Ciacelli, Bonnie Mandyck, and Marylou Zappia were Baptized at the Parish and have been working at the festival for decades, making Pizza Fritte, which is also known as fried dough.

"It is a lot of work but while we're working, we're having fun. We have a good time while we work," said Ciacelli.

The weekend means a lot more than celebrating for the trio.

"I think it means family and we come together for things like to celebrate and enjoy each other," said Ciacelli.

The Festival continues tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. and on Sunday from noon - 4:00 p.m. You can find a full list of details on the Parish's website.