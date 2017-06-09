Route 17 Reopens After Crash

Route 17 Reopens After CrashPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Videos
-
Kilmer Mansion: Home of Binghamton's Most Ruthless Businessman
-
Firefighter Injured in Johnson City House Fire
-
April the Giraffe Makes a Wish Come True
-
Teachers Duke it Out in Sumo Suits
-
Local Law Enforcement Anticipate Potent Fentanyl is on its way to Broome County
-
Rollover on Route 17 Holds Up Traffic
-
Police Say Norwich Woman Sold Cocaine
-
Windsor Honors High School Graduates Entering Military
-
Pair of Bears sign Letters of intent
-
Fenton Residents Upset Over Natural Gas Compressor
-