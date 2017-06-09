  • Home

Route 17 Reopens After Crash

DEPOSIT, NY -

Seven people were injured in a van crash on Route 17. 

Authorities say the crash happened in the late afternoon on Friday. The highway was closed for approximately four and a half hours between exits 83 and 84, but has since been reopened. 

The victims were all taken to either Lourdes or Wilson hospital. Their conditions are unknown. 