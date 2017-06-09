Vestal Baseball headed to State Finals

Taborne goes the distance for Vestal

Here are your Section IV Baseball & Girls Lacrosse scores from Friday:

Class A

Vestal 7 - Whitesboro 0

Class B

Seton 7 - Albany Academy for Boys 8

Class D

Deposit 2 - Fort Ann 5

Girls Lacrosse

Vestal 7 - HFL 8 (OT)

Vestal finishes their season with a championship appearance Saturday against Wantagh, 1 pm at NYSEG Stadium.