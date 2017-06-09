Golf Tournament Raises Scholarship Money for Students

The 4th Annual John Patrick Leet Memorial Golf Tournament teed off Friday to raise money for SUNY Broome students.



120 came out to Endwell Greens to play. In past years, the tournament has brought in over $10,000. Organizer John Leet said it feels good to be able to see past scholarship winners graduate, and make lives for themselves.

"We're very proud that we have already had eight scholarship winners and I do want to say a word about the fact that we do have the Excelsior Fund started now, but the people who are winning our scholarship are not going to be eligible for the Excelsior Fund. So those are the kind of kids that we give our scholarship to and we're very proud of that," said Leet.

To make a donation to the memorial scholarship, visit the SUNY Broome website.