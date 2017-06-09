Drug Bust Lands Two Behind Bars

Police arrested two men after confiscating drugs along with thousands of dollars at their home in the Town of Union.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant for an Autumn Drive residence on Friday. Over $6,000, several ounces of marijuana, cocaine and drug packing material were found.

Two residents of the property were arrested.

Peter Ruff, 45, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. Derrick Jones, 22, was charged with possession and sale of marijuana.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Union Court and were taken to the Broome County Jail without bail.