An Update on Johnson City Fire that Displaced Residents

Fire officials in Johnson City released new information in connection to Thursday's fire at 43 Endicott Avenue that left one firefighter with minor burns.

The second and third floor apartments of the three family home received structural, smoke and water damage. Thick black smoke could be seen for miles in Johnson City Thursday. Crews declared the fire under control within 50 minutes and remained at the scene in to the night to watch for any flare-ups.

No residents were injured, but they have been displaced from their home.

