Rollover On Route 17 Holds Up Traffic

A rollover crash in the eastbound lane of Route 17 backed up traffic from the Oakdale Mall exit all the way to Endicott. The crash occurred around 10am on Friday morning. By 11:30am, the car was on a tow truck and both lanes were re-opened.

When Fox 40 arrived on scene, it looked like one vehicle was involved in the crash. There is no word yet as to if anyone was injured.

Fox 40 has reached out to Johnson City Police, but no additional details are available at this time.