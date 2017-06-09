Sink Hole Causes State of Emergency in Deposit

The Village of Deposit has declared a local state of emergency, due to damages from a sink hole below High Street.

Broome County Head of Emergency Services, Michael Ponticello said the Village notified them early on Friday of the slope failure.

No injuries have been reported, and the houses surrounding the affected area are safe. He said a lane has been closed so that the county and engineers can look into the damages.

"It's about 60 feet along the road and then it dropped significantly, anywhere between 40 to 50 feet below the road," said Ponticello.

The state of emergency allows the village to get access to the help they need to start repairs and are working to secure a contractor.