Teachers Duke It Out In Sumo Suits

What better way to wrap up the school year than sumo wrestling? For the third year in a row, teachers at BOCES slipped on sumo suits and took to the wrestling mats as part of the school's annual year-end carnival.

"Our kids thrive on positive reinforcement and it's really important for them to have days like today to revisit all the good things they did and all the obstacles they've over come and just how important their good choices are to them during the day," says Rebecca Falank, Principal of the Broome-Tioga BOCES PALS program.

The carnival included a visit from the Rumble Ponies mascot, an ice cream truck, and dunk tanks. Falank says the event always brings a smile to the faces of students and teachers alike.