Tier Gas Prices Down, Slightly Higher Than Nat'l Average

The national gas price average dropped to $2.35 on June 9th -- down from where it was a year ago and the cheapest price for June 9th since 2005, according to real-time gas-price tracker Gas Buddy.

"At the beginning of the year, I would have bet against you if you'd have said gas prices this summer could be lower than last year- which saw the cheapest summer average since 2005. With OPEC's production cut in November, such a prediction seemed next to impossible, but the resiliency of U.S. shale production has indeed surprised," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

In Broome County, where the average cost of gas is $2.43, prices vary depending on where you live. Binghamton drivers pay roughly $2.39, four cents more than the national average but less than the rest of the state. While prices in Tioga are falling in line with the state average.