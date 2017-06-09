City of Binghamton Commemorates Juneteenth

The day it was announced that slavery was abolished in the United States, June 19th 1865, is recognized across the country. In Binghamton, a flag is raised over the city to commemorate the anniversary.

"It's so important to remember what has happened and our past so we don't repeat the same mistakes over again," says Jennifer Lesko, CEO of the Broome County Urban League.

A celebration is planned for Saturday June 17th at Columbus Park at noon. The theme is solidarity, so the whole community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festival. There will be music, food, and a basketball tournament.