Senate Passes “Revenge Porn” Bill, Outlawing Nude Photo Revenge

During an age of social intimacy sharing what we feel or look like is practically commonplace. And with this constant attention, who hasn't posted, tweeted or messaged something they immediately regretted?

"In an era of increased text messaging, social networking and emailing, people in intimate relationships sometimes share pictures with each other," said Senator Joseph Griffo.

Sharing photographs is not a crime. Who hasn't posted, tweeted or messaged something they immediately regretted? But according to Senator Griffo, intentionally sharing pictures via the internet that are sexually explicit, without the subject's consent has officially been outlawed in New York State.

"Recipients of these [sexual] images do not always keep the images private. Posting these photographs online should be a crime," Senator Griffo.

Friday, NY Senators passed a bill outlawing "revenge porn," hoping that this will protect children and individuals from exploitation. Albany leaders agree sharing pornographic material without consent of the subject damages their reputation and well-being. Senators say these victims are " routinely threatened with sexual assault, harassed or fired from their jobs."

"Revenge porn" is often committed via the internet, maximizing damage against victims. NY's current unlawful surveillance laws only governs photographs taken without consent, but this bill would make it a class A misdemeanor to disseminate photos that are captured consensually (usually as part of an intimate relationship), which are later exposed by an individual without the consent of the subject.

In addition to the revenge porn measure, Senators have made the release of sexual images to pornographic websites without consent of the picture's subject a class A misdemeanor, as well.

Hoping to provide New Yorkers protection from technological predators, Senators ask citizens to think before they tweet.