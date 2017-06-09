Norwich Police Give Body-Cam Demo

The Norwich Police Department has been using body cameras since May 1. Friday, the Norwich Police Department provided a demonstration to an important man that pushed forr their equipment's initial use, Senator Fred Akshar (R).

"Our focus, last year was public protection dollars. First was our men in uniform...had the things they needed to be successful. The second, was to increase transparency," said Senator Fred Akshar.

Funding for the body cameras was secured through a $50,000 Public Protection Grant by Akshar in the 2016-17 budget. Money for Norwich, that Akshar says, is well spent.

"We are enjoying a great relationship between law enforcement and the public at large. I'm extremely pleased seeing the fruits of our labor come to fruition."

Norwich Police said all officers on their force utilize body cameras, providing accountability and peace of mind knowing that their is footage for immediate proof of incidents. According to Norwich Police Chief Rodney March, he believes every officer in the country will soon be wearing these cameras.

"It seems like that's the way law enforcement is actually going," said Norwich Police Chief Rodney March.

During the camera demonstration, officers said the camera can be turned on and off by pressing the center of the camera, it is up to the responding officer to determine whether or not filming an incident is necessary.

"There are two modes; standby and recording. A red light means standby mode, green means it's recording," said Officer Ryan Legacy.

After filming an incident, the officer on duty will return the camera to a docking station that quickly uploads the video footage to a website that is not accessible to anyone. Preventing doctored or altered evidence.

The Mayor of Norwich, Christine Carnrike, praised the use of the body cameras calling them "vital tools for law enforcement personnel today."

"The technology promotes efficiency in preparation and accuracy for police reports, actual audio/video data...and provides other safety measures for our officers and the general public. I cannot thank Akshar enough for his support," Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike.