Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial Talks About Common Mistakes People Make with Money

Tom: Mistakes with money are common and can put a big dent in your finances, according to Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.

Greg: Thanks, Tom. Nobody sets out to manage money poorly, but there are decisions along the way that can end up costing thousands. Before making major money moves,it’s important to step back and see how they fit into the big picture. One mistake people make is buying more house than they can afford. If you qualify for a bigger mortgage than planned, it‘s tempting to over-extend yourself. The same goes for vehicles—an area where there are abundant financing options.But just because you can get more credit doesn’t mean you should make that purchase.

Tom: What are some other money mistakes?

Greg: Not saving enough. Ten percent of your income is reasonable—more is even better if you’re looking ahead to retirement. Keeping your savings in accounts paying very low interest is also a mistake. What such accounts earn doesn’t keep up with inflation, so the value of your money is eroded over time. Another mistake is failing to invest. It’s important to learn the power of compounding in order to grow your wealth. One additional mistake, if you do invest, is trying to time the market by too much buying and selling.

Tom: Is there any one money mistake that’s the most detrimental?

Greg: Probably the biggest one is failing to have financial goals and not writing goals down. Day-to-day money decisions are easier if you have an overall plan. It will give you an extra confidence boost--when it comes to money management.

Tom: Thank you Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.