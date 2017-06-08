Oswalt's early exit spells doom for Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were edged by the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-3, in the decisive third game of the series on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. Richmond scored all six runs and recorded all seven hits in the top of the second inning before finishing the night 0-for-22. The Rumble Ponies, after scoring twice in the third inning, wrapped up the evening hitless in their final 20 at-bats.

Binghamton plated the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and no one on, Tomas Nido connected for his fifth home run of season, giving the Ponies a 1-0 lead. Nido’s long ball ties him with Cody Decker for the team lead.

After working a perfect first inning, Rumble Ponies starting pitcher, Corey Oswalt, was yanked from the game after experiencing discomfort prior to the start of the second inning.

Kelly Secrest (0-1) replaced Oswalt and was greeted with seven hits, two of which were home runs, in Richmond’s six-run second inning. Jeff Arnold delivered a three-run home run, his second of the season, before Slade Heathcott launched his tenth of the 2017 campaign. Heathcott hit three home runs in the two-day series.

Binghamton began to chip away in the third inning, responding with a pair of tallies. After back-to-back singles by Champ Stuart and Luis Guillorme, Nido doubled home Stuart to cut the Squirrels lead to 6-2. Kevin Taylor’s sacrifice fly plated Guillorme to halve the deficit, 6-3, but that was as close as the Rumble Ponies would get.

Neither team recorded a hit after the third inning, with both bullpens shutting down the opposing offense.

Matt Gage (3-4) tossed seven strong frames and gave up three runs with seven strikeouts. Jarrett Martina and Tyler Cyr blanked Binghamton in the final two frames.

Ben Griset, Corey Taylor, and Cory Burns combined to shutout the Flying Squirrels over the last six innings.

The Rumble Ponies (32-22) hit the road for a seven-day swing starting at Harrisburg on Friday night. RHP Mickey Jannis gets the ball for the Rumble Ponies against Senators RHP Derek Eitel with first pitch at 7:00 PM from FNB Field. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:45 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton and Richmond combined to finish the game 0-for-42…the Rumble Ponies have dropped back-to-back rubber games, falling to 7-3 in series-deciders…the Binghamton bullpen allowed a season-high six runs

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)