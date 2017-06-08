Firefighter Injured In Johnson City House Fire

One firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Johnson City on Thursday.

The Johnson City Fire Department received a call around 5:00 p.m. and responded to 43 Endicott Avenue. Officials say the occupants escaped the house without injury before the fire department arrived.

Officials say the injured firefighter was treated for minor burns at Wilson Memorial Hospital and has been released.

Chief Rob Jacyna said the firefighters worked well together.

"Initial crews arrived on scene. The building was already evacuated, so they started an interior attack," said Jacyna. "They called for a second alarm. We received assistance from Binghamton Fire, Prospect Terrace, and Broome County Emergency Service responded."

He also said the rear of the house appeared to have the most damage.

Residents of the multi-family home were displaced and are staying with family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.